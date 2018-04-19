Karan Johar becomes first Bollywood filmmaker to feature at Madame Tussauds

New Delhi: The flamboyant filmmaker Karan Johar will soon share the space with the who's who of the world in the coveted Madam Tussauds Museum in London. The Museum houses wax statues of famous celebrities from various walks of life.

According to a DNA report, Madame Tussauds has selected Karan as the first-ever Bollywood filmmaker to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds. His measurements were taken by Madame Tussauds’ creative directors and the Merlin Studios in London last Thursday when he went to the UK.

As per reports, his statue would be unveiled in London first.The filmmaker's figure will be heading out on a tour across Asia.



The report further states that his special wax figure is undergoing a complicated combination of traditional sculpting with modern-day technology. It will take about six months to present Karan’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor among others have their wax statues immortalised at the renowned place.

On the work front, Karan recently announced his mega project titled 'Kalank' with Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The film will be a period drama set in the backdrop of a different era. There is a strong buzz suggesting that it will showcase India in the 1940s.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank has been written by Shibani Bathija.

According to Trade Adarsh, the idea for the film was conceived 15 years ago.Kalank will mark Sanjay and Madhuri's on-screen reunion after a hiatus of 25 years.