हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

Karan Johar calls Malaika Arora a 'tacky version of Beyonce' — Watch

The filmmaker has a hilarious take on Malaika's outfit.

Karan Johar calls Malaika Arora a &#039;tacky version of Beyonce&#039; — Watch
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Karan Johar started a series of videos called Toodles on his Instagram in which he is often seen sharing hilarious banters with his co-judges Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher. 

In the latest, Karan, who is known for his eccentric sense of humour, was seen pulling Malaika's leg for a shimmery dress she donned at the show. In the video, Karan shows off Malaika's outfit and takes it to Kirron Kher before remarking, "You look like a 2.0 tacky version of Beyonce." 

On the other hand, Kirron, in her usual self-avatar, did not leave a chance to troll him for wearing a glittery-shining jacket on the show. She even went to call him a cabaret dance from the old Hindi movies.

The video was shared by KJo on his Instagram and it is hilariously funny. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#toodles time!!!! @kirronkhermp @malaikaarorakhanofficial

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Well, we don't agree with Karan's opinion on Malaika's attire as the age-defying actress-producer looked like a diva in that black outfit. 

Karan's Toodles videos are extremely popular on social media and fans don't seem to get enough of it. Without any doubt, the celebrity filmmaker knows how to keep the fans enteratained in between the shot by toying around with his co-judges! 

Tags:
Karan JoharKirron KherMalaika AroraKaran Johar ToodlesToodles videomalaika arjunArjun Kapoor

Must Watch