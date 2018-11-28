Karan Johar calls Malaika Arora a 'tacky version of Beyonce' — Watch

New Delhi: Karan Johar started a series of videos called Toodles on his Instagram in which he is often seen sharing hilarious banters with his co-judges Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher.

In the latest, Karan, who is known for his eccentric sense of humour, was seen pulling Malaika's leg for a shimmery dress she donned at the show. In the video, Karan shows off Malaika's outfit and takes it to Kirron Kher before remarking, "You look like a 2.0 tacky version of Beyonce."

On the other hand, Kirron, in her usual self-avatar, did not leave a chance to troll him for wearing a glittery-shining jacket on the show. She even went to call him a cabaret dance from the old Hindi movies.

The video was shared by KJo on his Instagram and it is hilariously funny. Take a look:

Well, we don't agree with Karan's opinion on Malaika's attire as the age-defying actress-producer looked like a diva in that black outfit.

Karan's Toodles videos are extremely popular on social media and fans don't seem to get enough of it. Without any doubt, the celebrity filmmaker knows how to keep the fans enteratained in between the shot by toying around with his co-judges!