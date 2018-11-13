हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Johar

Karan Johar extends birthday wishes to 'baby boy' Aryan Khan

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar extended birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who turned 21 on Monday. 

Photo courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar extended birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who turned 21 on Monday. 

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Karan posted an adorable picture of himself with huis "baby boy" and SRK. "My baby boy is 21 today!!!! I can't believe it!!! Felt my first parental pang when he was born!!! Happy birthday Aryan!!! You have been blessed with the most amazing parents!!!! @iamsrk @gaurikhan," Johar wrote alongside the photo.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director also posted a wish for Aryan on his Instagram story. He posted a candid picture of Aryan and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday Aryan.

Aryan Khan

"KJo shares a close bond with SRK and his family and has always shown his love and support for the family.

On the professional front, the 46-year-old director is currently producing 'Simmba', 'Kesari', 'Kalank', 'Student of the Year 2', 'Drive' and 'Brahmastra'.

Karan will be donning the director's hat for 'Takht' after two years, which is a period drama and stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The flick will hit the big screens in 2020.

Meanwhile, SRK is gearing up for his next release 'Zero', which also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the film is all set to release on December 21, 2018.

