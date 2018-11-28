हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

Karan Johar gets all emotional as Kal Ho Naa Ho turns 15, shares heartfelt post

The filmmaker thanked the entire cast and crew of KHNH for making it.

Karan Johar gets all emotional as Kal Ho Naa Ho turns 15, shares heartfelt post
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most loved Bollywood films 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' clocked 15 years on Wednesday.

A love triangle, 'Kal Ho Na Ho' featured Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film had its share of comic and some naught sequences which were its highlight. Upon its release, it received overwhelming response from critics as well as the audience and turned out to be commercially successful. In fact, it became the highest-grossing film of the year. It was written and by Karan Johar, who co-produced it with his father Yash Johar under their home production banner Dharma Productions.

As the film turned 15 today, the ace filmmaker took to social media and shared a heartfelt post. He wrote, "A film I absolutely loved writing....My father`s last release....an immortal melody and an incredible cast and crew....I love you so much #KalHoNaaHo it`s been 15 years," he wrote.

In his next tweet, he thanked Nikkhil Advani for donning the director`s hat and superstar Shah Rukh Khan for 'making this film happen.' "Will always be grateful to @nikkhiladvani and the entire cast and crew for making the journey special! And the incredible @iamsrk for making this film happen!!! #15YearsOfKalHoNaHo," added KJo.

KJo also shared a video celebrating the milestone. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This film will always remain the closest to my heart....#15yearsofkalhonaaho

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

With the title track playing in the background, it includes different scenes from the film and even some behind-the-scenes shots that also feature KJo.

Tags:
Karan JoharShah Rukh KhanPreity ZintaSaif Ali KhanShah Rukh Preity Zinta

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close