Karan Johar has the sweetest things to say about best friend Kajol's Helicopter Eela

New Delhi: On Kajol's 44th birthday, she treated her fans with the trailer of her comeback film 'Helicopter Eela' in which she plays a single mother. The fun emotional trailer garnered praises from the audience and got also a thumbs-up from B-towners. Kajol's best friend, Karan Johar too posted his views about the movie and Kajol's role in it,

Sharing the trailer on his handle, Karan wrote, "Kajol is stunning and absolutely wonderful as ever!!!! Lights up the screen in every frame of this lovely trailer! Great tone and seems like a fun and emotional watch!"

The trailer shows Kajol as a single mother whose life revolves around her son. Her constant urge to be around him is mistaken as obsession and Riddhi Sen, who plays the quintessential millennial, is quite fazed by the over-bearing presence of his mother every time.

Beautifully stressing on the emotions of a single mother, the trailer shows hilarious moments when Kajol decides to join her son's college as a student but everyone mistakes for a teacher. The emotional roller coaster ride of the mother and son has managed to leave an impact and now we can't wait for the film to hit the screens.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, Helicopter Eela" will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.