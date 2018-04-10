Karan Johar is a 'pout' teacher and Suhana Khan his 'student of the year'—Pic proof

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Karan Johar shares a thick bond with Shah Rukh Khan and his family. Rumours have often been around that KJo will launch Aryan and Suhana Khan someday, and rightly so! Well, the top-notch producer-director recently took to his Instagram and shared a story.

Karan posted a gorgeous picture with Suhana as his Insta story where he 'introduced his famous pout' to Suhana. We all know about the fixation he has for his left profile while getting clicked and who can miss the famous KJo pout!

Check out the screenshot of his Insta story and you will get what we are saying:

Recently, Suhana was seen cheering for KKR at the ongoing IPL 2018 where Shah Rukh Khan's team won their first match against Virat Kohli's 'Bangalore' team. King Khan came with wifey Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana and the little bundle of joy, AbRam. The Khan parivaar was accompanied by Sanjay Kapoor, wifey Maheep and daughter Shanaya. The Kolkata supporters kept cheering for the team and its big win was a cherry on top.

Soon after SRK's team won the match, king of romance took a victory lap at Eden Gardens along with his daughter Suhana and her friend Shanaya Kapoor. Pictures of daddy cool and darling daughter went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, Karan's 'Student Of The Year 2' starring Tiger Shroff has gone on the floors.

After this amazing picture, we feel Suhana can be a good student in Karan's class!