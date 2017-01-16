Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan did not speak to each other for almost a year – Here's why

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who currently shares a friendly rapport with diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently stated that they did not speak to each other for almost a year due to a very 'idiotic' reason. The spat between the duo began when the 44-year-old director approached Bebo for his movie 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

According to an ANI report, KJo wrote in his autobiography 'An Unsuitable Boy', "My first problem was with Kareena. She asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time. 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!' had just released, directed by Kunal Kohli. She said, 'Aditya Chopra's assistant Kunal Kohli has made this flop, so Karan Johar's assistant, Nikhil Advani is not to be trusted either'."

Karan further revealed that he said 'sorry' when Kareena asked for the same amount of money which superstar Shah Rukh Khan was getting for the Nikhil Advani directorial. This hurtful conversation spoiled their talking terms.

"I was very hurt. I told my father, 'Leave that negotiation room' and I called her. She didn't take my call, and I said, 'We're not taking her.' And signed Preity Zinta instead. Kareena and I didn't speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she's a decade younger than me," he further wrote.

However, things went back to normal when the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actress called him to enquire about his father Yash Johar's health. The emotional exchange of words then made her say 'I love you and I am so sorry I haven't been in touch. Don't worry'.

Aww! Now that was sweet.

They both have now collaborated for several flicks, including: 'Gori Tere Pyaar Mein', 'Bombay Talkies', 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu', 'We Are Family' and 'Kurbaan'.

May their friendship get stronger with time.