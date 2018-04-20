Karan Johar lauds Ishaan Khatter's performance in 'Beyond The Clouds'

New Delhi: Actor Ishaan Khatter's much-awaited debut film 'Beyond the clouds' has finally hit the theatres.The film features Shahid Kapoor's brother and newcomer Malavika Mohanan in the lead and has been helmed by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi. The film has managed to appease viewers and critics alike and even the Bollywood celebs can't stop talking about it. Ishaan's performance in the film has impressed Karan Johar completely.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to laud Ishaan's performance, he wrote, "More Ishaan is spectacular in #BeyondTheClouds ...such strong silences and heartfelt outbreaks...his maturity as an Artist at this age is so rare...welcome to the movies Ishaan you have such an exciting journey ahead of you....."

He also wrote about Malavika's performance, "Malvika is immensely strong and assured in #BeyondTheClouds ...such a wonderful debut under Majidi ‘s prolific eye....he creates a raw canvas with effortless ease and absorbs you into its world...."

The lead pair Ishaan and Malavika play siblings on-screen and the story revolves around their relationship.

'Beyond The Clouds' is reportedly a grown-up narrative of Majid Majidi's earlier directed masterpiece 'Children of Heaven'. The film has been set in Mumbai and presents the bond between a brother and his sister. Their journey and how the duo deals with turmoil together has been stressed upon.

'Beyond The Clouds' premiered at the BFI London Film Festival 2017. Its original background score has been composed by musical maestro AR Rahman.

Ishaan will be making his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Both the stars are currently shooting for their debut venture. 'Dhadak' happens to be the remake of Marathi film 'Sairat'.