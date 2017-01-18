Totally Clooed! Karan Johar meets George Clooney; poses for a click!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 10:34
Pic Courtesy: Twitter
New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is a newsmaker—be it his films or even his talk show—the man makes headlines in split seconds. Recently, he launched his autobiography titled 'An Unsuitable Boy' and to do the honours, he had none other than close friend superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who talked about his personal equation with the director.
Meanwhile, that's not it. KJo recently went to Davos, for attending the World Economic Forum and guess who he bumped into? Well, he met none other than Hollywood biggie George Clooney. Wait, that's not it, he even posed with him and shared the image on Twitter and Instagram.
Totally Clooed into #Davos pic.twitter.com/5eJWqkCMbg
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 17, 2017
Quite cool, isn't it?
