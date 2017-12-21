Karan Johar once asked me for love advice: Katrina Kaif

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif, who has worked with Karan Johar in films like "Agneepath" and "Baar Baar Dekho", says the filmmaker once asked her for love advice.

Karan is currently hosting the show "Calling Karan" on 104.8 Ishq FM wherein he guides callers to take the best possible route in a bid to solve their relationship issues.

"I haven`t had a chance to seek relationship advice from him (Karan), but he has once asked me for love advice and I happily helped," Katrina said in a statement.

On the work front, Katrina is currently gearing up for the release of her action thriller film "Tiger Zinda Hai".

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie also features superstar Salman Khan. It will hit the screens on Friday.