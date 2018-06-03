हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Johar

Karan Johar posts adorable video of twins Yash and Roohi's 'screaming match'—Watch

Yash (son) has been named after Karan’s late father, while Roohi (daughter) is an anagram of Hiroo ( KJo’s mother’s name).

Karan Johar posts adorable video of twins Yash and Roohi&#039;s &#039;screaming match&#039;—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is a doting father to the adorable twins Yash and Roohi. The little munchkins turned a year old in February this year and Karan often shares heart-warming pictures and videos of them. Johar to Instagram on Saturday night and shared a video of the two. The video is captioned 'screaming match'.

Check out the video right here:

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

The kids that were born through surrogacy last year were kept in a hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit after because they were born premature. They were taken home at the end of March. Images of Karan taking his twin kids home for the first time had surfaced online and fans had showered him with congratulatory messages on social media.

Karan has a lot of expectations from his kids.

"Just like any other parent, I too have a lot of expectations from you (Roohi and Yash). This expectation is necessary because we build our foundation based on them. Your grandmother (Hiroo Johar) has told me and will also tell you that bookish knowledge is not everything," Karan read out a letter he had written for his kids, while he was on Shah Rukh Khan's show TED Talks India Nayi Soch.

"On the other hand, your grandfather (Yash Johar) always told me to listen to my heart no matter what," he added

