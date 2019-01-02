Karan Johar posts heartfelt message for Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty — Check out

New Delhi: Karan Johar, who is basking in the success of his latest production, 'Simmba', has penned a heartfelt note for director Rohit Shetty and film's lead actor Ranveer Singh.

In a lengthy post shared on his Instagram account, KJo described the experience of working with Shetty as 'one of the best experiences' of his life.

He wrote, "Have learnt so much from his process and his precision! Making a mainstream film that is loved across the audience base is no mean task and he has mastered the art of doing just that!!! He loves his audiences tremendously and only makes movies for them! Thank u my dearest Rohit for everything! You have a large heart and a solid one too!"

The post read further, "@ranveersingh is and will always be SIMMBA for life!! You two were meant to be brothers in biceps!!!! Love you!!! Thank you! What a great end of the year to have!!!"

Produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions, 'Simmba' also features debutante Sara Ali Khan along with Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn reprising his role of Bajirao Singham. The film has been doing a commendable job at the Box Office and has collected Rs 96.35 crore within four days of its release.

On the work front, Karan has films like — 'Kesari', 'Kalank', 'Student of the Year 2', 'Drive', 'Brahmastra', scheduled for release this year.