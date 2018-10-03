हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Aamir Khan trolled for not looking 'serious enough' at Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar were criticised by the Twitterati after a video of them sharing a light moment at Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral went viral on social media.

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Aamir Khan trolled for not looking &#039;serious enough&#039; at Krishna Raj Kapoor&#039;s funeral
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar were criticised by the Twitterati after a video of them sharing a light moment at Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral went viral on social media.

Referring to a scene from Madhur Bhandarkar's 2005 film Page 3, a Twitter user shared the video and wrote: "Looks straight from film Page 3 at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral... See Karan Johar laughing with Rani Mukerji and Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt. #Shame... But nobody will condemn for sure." Another seemingly infuriated Twitter user added: "These filmi idiots are hypocrites of the highest order. One can't expect any civility from them."

However, this isn't the first time the celebs are being trolled for not looking serious enough at the funerals. Jacqueline Fernandez came under the scanner for smiling at Sridevi's funeral. Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor too were mercilessly trolled for having a light moment at Shashi Kapoor's funeral. Most recent actor to face the wrath of the custodians of social media was Abhishek Bachchan, who couldn't manage to look serious enough for the cameras at Rajan Nanda's funeral.

Krishna Raj Kapoor died on Monday at her home after suffering a cardiac arrest. Her last rites were performed by her elder son Randhir Kapoor and youngest son Rajiv Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor couldn't attend his mother's funeral because he is in the US for medical treatment.

 

 

Tags:
Aamir khanKaran JoharKrishna Raj KapoorRani MukerjiAlia Bhatt

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close