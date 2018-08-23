हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Johar

Karan Johar reveals he wanted to get married after looking at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding pics

He also talked about how Bollywood shows weddings in movies. 

Karan Johar reveals he wanted to get married after looking at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding pics

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Karan Johar has a gift of gab and that we all know. The director is also a famous chat show host and soon his famous 'Koffee With Karan' will be back with a brand new season. But, that's not all, the filmmaker has tried his hands at hosting a radio show as well.

The second season of his radio show 'Calling Karan' has become the talk of the town. According to BollywoodLife.com report, KJo in the recent episode made some interesting revelations about the biggest B-Town wedding of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Talking about the coolest wedding, the report quotes the filmmaker as saying, “I think Anushka and Virat’s. Dream wedding. I almost like wanted to like – not that it’s possible – but I really felt like I wanted to get married when I saw those images. Just the video of her walking towards him, just made my eyes go all moist. I felt that very ‘Aww’ kind of moment when I saw it. And that rarely happens to me, I’m quite cynical about these things.”

He also talked about how Bollywood shows weddings in movies. He said, “I think Bollywood tends to capture wedding in a more aspirational manner than they really are. But I think the best wedding was Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It looked like a lot of fun, it looked like you wanted to be part of that wedding.”

Well, we can't agree more!

