Karan Johar’s twin kids Yash and Roohi look adorable – See Pics

On the occasion of Yash and Roohi’s birthday, here’s taking a look at some of their adorable photographs shared by their father on Instagram.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 07, 2018, 13:13 PM IST
Mumbai: As Karan Johar’s twins turned a year-old today, the Bollywood producer-director took to Instagram to share a cute picture with a heartfelt post.

He posted: “I can’t thank the universe enough for giving my mother and me the most beautiful gift ever....Happy Birthday Roohi and Yash....you are a blessing to us (sic).”

On the occasion of Yash and Roohi’s birthday, here’s taking a look at some of their adorable photographs shared by their father on the photo-sharing website:

 

 

Sister love!!!!

Taimur and Yash!!!!!

And a new friendship begins....#yash #roohi #taimur

Merry Xmas from me and mine!!!!

My world 2.0 

6 months old today....#roohiandyash #happyrakshabandhan #lovesofmylife

Yash (son) has been named after Karan’s late father, while Roohi (daughter) is an anagram of Hiroo ( KJo’s mother’s name).

The kids that were born through surrogacy last year were kept in a hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit after because they were born premature. They were taken home in the end of March. Images of Karan taking his twin kids home for the first time had surfaced online and fans had showered him with congratulatory messages on social media.

Karan has a lot of expectations from his kids.

"Just like any other parent, I too have a lot of expectations from you (Roohi and Yash). This expectation is necessary because we build our foundation based on them. Your grandmother (Hiroo Johar) has told me and will also tell you that bookish knowledge is not everything," Karan read out a letter he had written for his kids, while he was on Shah Rukh Khan's show TED Talks India Nayi Soch.

"On the other hand, your grandfather (Yash Johar) always told me to listen to my heart no matter what," he added.

Here’s wishing Yash and Roohi a very Happy Birthday.

