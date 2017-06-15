close
Karan Johar’s Twitter bio is the cutest thing you will read today!

The Bollywood producer-director, who welcomed his twins via surrogacy, mentioned the name of his children and parents in the Twitter bio.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 11:02
Mumbai: Karan Johar is a family man at heart and has flaunts his love for his loved ones in the sweetest way possible. He did something recently that reflects his feelings for his family; he changed his Twitter bio it is too cute.

“Roohi aur Yash ka papa! Hiroo aur Yash ka beta.... (sic) Karan’s bio reads.

While Yash has been named after Karan’s late father, Roohi is an anagram of Hiroo ( KJo’s mother’s name).

The owner of Dharma Productions became father to the twin children in February. The infants were kept in a hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit because they were born premature. They were taken home in the end of March.

Now the children have a beautiful nursery at home designed by none other than Gauri Khan, one of Karan’s dearest friends.

