As a child I felt different from other at times, says Karan Johar

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who along with Y-Films introduced a specially-abled teens band 6 Pack Band 2.0, says as a child there were times when he used to feel different from others.

"At times, as a child, I used to think that I am different. To accept that, was a task. Though I shouldn't say that my condition was like these children, I surely understand their emotions.

"I understand how it feels to fear to go outside and mingle….I think it is our responsibility to create an atmosphere to make sure that all these children feel free to come out and live," Karan told the media here on Thursday.

While Karan urged all the parents to support their children, he said: "I think I was very fortunate to have parents who were very affectionate and supportive towards me which gave me the confidence to overcome my fears.

"My parents were very progressive to understand me, and never made me feel like I am a kid who tends to behave differently in a certain situation. As elders that is what we should do…every child is different and parents should support them all through, to achieve their dream."

The band will come up with six songs along with their music videos. All the songs are written by lyricist Kummar.

Sharing his experience of working on the project, Kummar said: "I was the last person who came on board for this project. So, basically I just added lyrics to their beautiful thoughts.

"Of course, it was a very different experience of writing songs for this project because these are not regular film songs. This is a very special project, with a wise vision."

The six members of the band are Ananya Halarnkar, Anjali Ramesh, Maitreya Matale, Paarth Padhye, Prerna Agarwal and Rishaan Patil.

The children have come up with their first video titled "Jhakkad pakkad dance", choreographed by Adil Shaikh.

The initiative is intended to create awareness about autism and mental illness. The campaign is partnered with Brooke Bond Red Label.

"Encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive response that India's first transgender band received, we are back with India's most special band. We hope that our talented band members receive similar love this time around as well," said Shiva Krishnamurthy, General Manager, Beverages, Hindustan Unilever.