हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar shares an adorable picture of his 'girls' Alia Bhatt and Roohi

Isn't it adorable?

Karan Johar shares an adorable picture of his &#039;girls&#039; Alia Bhatt and Roohi
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Karan Johar's residence. Both of them are back after completing their Bulgaria schedule of Brahmastra and decided to check on their mentor post their return. Karan, who shared an adorable pic of his daughter on daughters day, has now shared another one with his other 'daughter' Alia.

Sharing a cutesy pic of Alia and Roohi, Karan wrote, "My girls!!!!."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My girls!!!!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

He also shared a pic of his son Yash and captioned it, "Posing like papa! Learning early!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Alia Bhatt on the other hand, seems to be madly in love with our favourite boy Ranbir. Her Instagram handle is brimming with pictures of Ranbir. For someone who was so tight-lipped about all her relationships, this change is refreshing.

Earlier, the Kapoor lad in one of this interviews with GQ India magazine this year did talk about their affair being 'new' and very subtly accepted about them being a couple.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

Tags:
Alia BhattRanbir KapoorKaran JoharYash JoharRoohi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close