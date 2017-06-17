Karan Johar SHUTS Twitter trolls like a boss!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is quite an avid Twitter user. He keeps his fans updated about the recent happening either about his films or other big events. But almost every celebrity runs a risk of getting trolled on social media platforms.

KJo has more often than not found himself stuck in an awkward Twitter banter. But looks like this time he decided to shut them like a true-blue boss. Karan took to Twitter and wrote: “My dear Twitter Troll....there is a new product in the market...it's called a LIFE... please get one!! offer is open till stocks last!!!”

Indeed, at times people cross the line by hitting below the belt with their mean or hate posts and thereby celebrities land up in trouble. But this time KJo was in no mood to take anything derogatory from the Twitter trolls!