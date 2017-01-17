Karan Johar speaks about fallout with Kajol, says sometimes relationship ends
Mumbai: Karan Johar and Kajol are no longer friends. The two biggies, who had known each other for over two-decades-and-a-half, saw their relationship end in a rather unusual way. And the filmmaker has mentioned about his fallout with Kajol in his book ‘An Unsuitable Boy’, which was launched Monday.
Talking about the relationship that has now ended, Karan while addressing the media said, “About Kajol, I think enough has been said recently. I don't want to say any more. Sometimes, a chapter ends... book ends... relationship ends.”
Karan-Kajol’s friendship saw turbulent times just ahead of the release of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Shivaay’ and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.
For the uninitiated, the trio of Kajol, Karan and Shah Rukh represented one of Bollywood’s dearest BFFs. However, now that the relationship has gone sour, Kajol is out of the picture.
Interestingly, Kajol has delivered a number of hits with SRK on screen. And many of the films were produced / directed by Karan. From ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ to ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘My Name Is Khan’ , the trio had created magic on the silverscreen.
(With IANS inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Ayushmann Khurrana - Bhumi Pednekar team up for second film together!
- Bigg Boss 10: Marriage REAL says Monalisa’s boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
- Sunil Grover does a ‘Raees’ a la Shah Rukh Khan! See PICS
- Fawad Khan’s wife shares first photo of daughter Elayna and its too cute!
- Surpanakha - A destructive demoness from the Ramayana or tormented woman?
- Fawad Khan’s wife shares first photo of daughter Elayna and its too cute!
- Shah Rukh Khan - Karan Johar’s camaraderie will inspire you to connect with your friends
- Trisha Krishnan’s twitter account hacked; mother seeks police protection for daughter
- Vin Diesel enjoys cutting chai with Deepika Padukone
- National award-winning filmmaker Deepak Roy dead at 67
Top Videos
-
DNA: Why did Navjot Singh Sidhu call BJP 'Kaikeyi’, Congress ‘Kaushalya’?
-
Is Akhilesh Yadav overlooking Muslims as Mulayam Singh alleged?
-
Akhilesh Yadav emerges victorious; Ramgopal Yadav hints towards alliance with Congress
-
38-year-old arrested for ‘raping’ minors in Delhi; assaulted over 600 girls