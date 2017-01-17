Karan Johar speaks about fallout with Kajol, says sometimes relationship ends

Mumbai: Karan Johar and Kajol are no longer friends. The two biggies, who had known each other for over two-decades-and-a-half, saw their relationship end in a rather unusual way. And the filmmaker has mentioned about his fallout with Kajol in his book ‘An Unsuitable Boy’, which was launched Monday.

Talking about the relationship that has now ended, Karan while addressing the media said, “About Kajol, I think enough has been said recently. I don't want to say any more. Sometimes, a chapter ends... book ends... relationship ends.”

Karan-Kajol’s friendship saw turbulent times just ahead of the release of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Shivaay’ and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

For the uninitiated, the trio of Kajol, Karan and Shah Rukh represented one of Bollywood’s dearest BFFs. However, now that the relationship has gone sour, Kajol is out of the picture.

Interestingly, Kajol has delivered a number of hits with SRK on screen. And many of the films were produced / directed by Karan. From ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ to ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘My Name Is Khan’ , the trio had created magic on the silverscreen.

(With IANS inputs)