हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

Karan Johar tells Ayushmann Khurrana how to keep extra marital affairs at bay

Karan had a quick solution to Ayushmann's problem, read a statement.

Karan Johar tells Ayushmann Khurrana how to keep extra marital affairs at bay

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned to Karan Johar on advice on how to keep extra-marital affairs, and the filmmaker was quick to give suggestions.

This happened as part of the second season of ISHQ 104.8 FM's popular show "Calling Karan".

Ayushmann, worried about how women approach him for extra marital affair, asked Karan: "How should I say no to women who call me for extra marital affairs? Politely turning them down that you know I am a married man... How should I do this?"

Karan had a quick solution to Ayushmann's problem, read a statement.

"For the girls in the world to know that there are men like you too that actually want to give an alarm sound to those who are hitting on you, do so by saying that 'Listen I am married'. Well it's very simple, it's the oldest trick in the world, Ayushmann.

"Just laugh at something she says. Like 'Oh God, you are so funny! My wife would love you'. Or something similar, like 'Oh! You look so pretty, where did you get it? I want to gift something like this to my wife'. There are a hundred ways of telling her that you have a wife."

 

Tags:
Karan JoharAyushmann KhurranaExtra marital affairsBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close