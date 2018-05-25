हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

Karan Johar turns 46, B-Town showers him with Twitter wishes

On his special day, here's wishing the Karan a happy birthday!

Karan Johar turns 46, B-Town showers him with Twitter wishes

New Delhi: The maverick filmmaker Karan Johar has emerged as a brand name in itself over past many years. He has evolved not only as a director but also as a film personality who has made a difference to Indian cinema. He took over his father's Dharma Productions after Yash Johar's demise and today it is comfortably placed on top. 

On Karan's 46th birthday, his industry friends thronged Twitter to wish him well. Check out who said what to their favourite director: 

Besides being a filmmaker and producer, KJo is also a perfect chat show host. His popular celebrity talk show 'Koffee With Karan' has been the most successful one on television and is reportedly going to be back with a new season soon. 

Karan also happens to be a favourite choice to play the judge on reality shows. Be it dance, talent or acting shows, KJo has always aced the mentor cap with much elan. 

On his special day, here's wishing the Karan a happy birthday!

Tags:
Karan JoharKaran Johar birthdayhappy birthday kjoKJokjo birthdaybtown wishestwitter wishesBollywood

Must Watch