Karan Johar turns 46, B-Town showers him with Twitter wishes

New Delhi: The maverick filmmaker Karan Johar has emerged as a brand name in itself over past many years. He has evolved not only as a director but also as a film personality who has made a difference to Indian cinema. He took over his father's Dharma Productions after Yash Johar's demise and today it is comfortably placed on top.

On Karan's 46th birthday, his industry friends thronged Twitter to wish him well. Check out who said what to their favourite director:

Happy birthday darling @karanjohar ... like u smiling like this.. not pouting sooo upset im missing ur birthday bash pic.twitter.com/FlLCrkiAyT — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 25, 2018

May your pout grow stronger, sassier and snazzier with each year ! Happy happiest to you @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/x58yoEhBUZ — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 25, 2018

Happy birthday @karanjohar sir! Your birthday gift from us is expected on the 23rd of november! — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 25, 2018

.@karanjohar sending warm wishes and lots of happiness your way!

Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/nYdQajGMFp — Madhuri Madhura Sane (@MadhuriDixit) May 25, 2018

He’s a legend in d making or perhaps already one.He is a have not inside, but outside he has manifested a world of riches in goodwill.Probably d hardest working man I know n probably least known 4 that skill as he makes it look so easy.I call him pappu. Happy birthday @karanjohar — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 25, 2018

Happy birthday @karanjohar! For always being there for me, to guiding me, to directing me and for just giving the best hugs coz you feel like it…. I will always be eternally grateful. You’ve turned a year younger, again!! Have a blast. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 25, 2018

The best, dancer, director & friend that this industry has! Our lives would be really boring without your wit & charm! Happy Birthday @karanjohar!! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 25, 2018

Happy birthday Karan. Much love, big hug and best wishes always. @karanjohar — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 25, 2018

Happpy bdayyyy to d most charming person in town @karanjohar !! Hope you have the best year ever filled with sunshine and smiles , laughter and love — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) May 25, 2018

The many moods of our incredible birthday boy ... @karanjohar #happybirthday ... enough now , come back soon pic.twitter.com/9Hh0T1fbEb — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 25, 2018

Besides being a filmmaker and producer, KJo is also a perfect chat show host. His popular celebrity talk show 'Koffee With Karan' has been the most successful one on television and is reportedly going to be back with a new season soon.

Karan also happens to be a favourite choice to play the judge on reality shows. Be it dance, talent or acting shows, KJo has always aced the mentor cap with much elan.

On his special day, here's wishing the Karan a happy birthday!