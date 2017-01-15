Karan Johar's 'An Unsuitable Boy': THIS superstar will be launching KJo's autobiography

New Delhi: Not just the B-Towners but all the cinema lovers are excited for the upcoming autobiography of the Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. Titled 'An Unsuitable Boy', the book is all set to witness a grand launch on Monday.

But, did you guys know who will be doing the honours tomorrow? If not, then let us enlighten you. The book will be launched by none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, you read that right. The 'Raees' Hunk and Kjo are known to be BFFs.

The book is in news over Johar's revelations about his fall out with close friend Kajol, his ups and downs with Shah Rukh and how his cinema is often labelled elitist.

The 51-year-old actor will launch the book at a suburban hotel here. The book has been co-authored by Poonam Saxena.

In the book, Johar, 44, has also spoken at length about his life growing up in south Mumbai's film family, his initial hesitation about joining the industry and his close friendships.

(With PTI inputs)