Karan Johar

Karan Johar's doppelganger leaves filmmaker speechless - See tweet

A Twitter user took to Twitter to share an image that would make people's jaw drop. 

Karan Johar&#039;s doppelganger leaves filmmaker speechless - See tweet
Pic courtesy: @karanjohar (Instagram)

Mumbai: Karan Johar leaves people speechless on Twitter by giving befitting responses to the trolls. But his "lookalike" left him short of words. Yes, you read that right.

The person in the picture looks a spitting image of the filmmaker.

Check out the tweet and Karan's reaction below:

Karan is speechless, and so are we! 

The filmmaker is currently working on a number of projects. 
He is producing Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Trilogy starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. He is producing another multi-starrer Kalank directed by Abhishek Varman. 

Johar has pulled off a casting coup of sorts for the film by bringing Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit together in a film after a hiatus of 20 years. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, Karan will direct Takht, another multi-starrer with some of the biggest names in the industry. It will be his first period film with a historical setup. It will feature Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the significant roles.

The filmmaker is definitely on a roll.

