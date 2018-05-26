Karan Johar's gorgeous student Ananya Panday slays it in her casual best — Pics inside

Chunky Panday and wife Bhavana Pandey's daughter Ananya Panday, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' has already become a social media sensation, thanks to her fashion sense.

The young girl was recently spotted at Bandra, dressed in her casual best.

Ananya was seen sporting a white tee, distressed denim and white sneakers. She looked as fresh as a Lilly in these photos and happily posed for the shutterbugs before getting into her car.

In the meantime, 'Student Of The Year 2' also features Tiger Shroff and debutante Tara Sutaria. The film went on floors last month and is expected to hit theatres on November 23 this year.

Last year, Ananya made heads turn after she made a stunning debut at Le Bal Paris.

Le Bal or Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris is a fashion event which is held annually in the month of November. Young girls from eminent families from across the globe team up to make the event a grand affair and display their style statement by wearing couture designer wear.