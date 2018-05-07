Karan Johar's look for Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi can give the royals a run for their money-See Pics

New Delhi: We were a tad bit surprised when Alia Bhatt called Ranbir, 'the Sonam Kapoor of men's fashion' because it is apparently not Ranbir but Karan Johar, who is invariably the most fashionable man in Bollywood. He is very fond of brands, be it Armani, Gucci or any other international brand, you name it and he has it. At Sonam's Mehendi ceremony, Karan stole the show yet again with his unmatchable sense of style.

Karan donned an asymmetrical kurta designed by Shantanu and Nikhil with a stylish pair of black shoes. He added black tasselled brooches to his outfit. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, Kjo upped the fashion game completely in his latest fashion outing.

Check out the picture here:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a gala Mehendi ceremony on Sunday at their residence. Sonam donned a peach and grey lehenga while Anand looked dapper in salmon indo-western. They danced, hugged and made the most of their special day.

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, who chose Manish Malhotra for Sonam's Mehendi, were the first ones to arrive at the venue. They were also accompanied by Anshula Kapoor.

Also in attendance were cousins Arjun Kapoor and Ashish Marwah.

Sonam's producer sibling Rhea Kapoor, whose was spotted dancing around, was dressed in a subtle cream ensemble, brother Harshvardhan kept it simple in white kurta-pyjama paired with a grey Nehru jacket while father Anil chose an all-white ethnic outfit.

However, Arjun and uncle Sanjay Kapoor ditched light colours and looked dapper in bright orange kurtas.

Among Bollywood celebrities, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Varun Dhawan were in attendance. Designer Kunal Rawal too was seen at the celebrations.

Sonam and Anand will get married on Tuesday and the'sangeet' function will take place on Monday evening.