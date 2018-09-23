हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Roohi Johar

Karan Johar's message for Roohi on Daughter's day will melt your heart-See inside

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has the sweetest message for his darling daughter Roohi on National Daughter's Day. The director took to his Instagram handle to post the message.

Karan Johar&#039;s message for Roohi on Daughter&#039;s day will melt your heart-See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has the sweetest message for his darling daughter Roohi on National Daughter's Day. The director took to his Instagram handle to post the message.

Sharing an adorable picture of Roohi, Karan wrote, "I have a daughter!!!! I still can’t believe I can say that....mom and I are so blessed....we thank the universe every day....#happydaughtersday #roohi."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The renowned director and Dharma Productions scion opted for surrogacy and welcomed his twins—Yash and Roohi Johar home in 2017.  Days after the news of Karan's twins broke online, pictures of him taking his twin kids home for the first time had surfaced and fans showered him with congratulatory messages on social media.

Yash has been named after Karan’s late father and renowned producer Yash Johar, who founded Dharma Productions, while Roohi is an anagram of Hiroo Johar, KJo's mother.

Tags:
Roohi JoharKaran JoharNational daughters dayYash JoharAlia Bhatt

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close