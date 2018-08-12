Karan Johar's savage response to trolls who demand Taimur be cast in his magnum opus 'Takht'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Johar

A few days ago, Karan Johar announced his magnum opus Takht starring the big names in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Soon after he made the big announcement, he was called out by trolls for practising nepotism. 

New Delhi: A few days ago, Karan Johar announced his magnum opus Takht starring the big names in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Soon after he made the big announcement, he was called out by trolls for practising nepotism. 

However, Karan is a pro at handling trolls and doesn't get fazed by their distasteful comments

Trolling Karan for casting the starkids, many users even suggest that Bollywood's youngest, Taimur Ali Khan, be cast as well. 

When a Twitter user wrote, "Another example of #Nepotism by @karanjohar .Favoring friends, kids of friends, family and relatives. I hate watching Bollywood films now. The industry is run like a dynasty now."

Karan was quick to give it back to him. He wrote, "You must stop immediately or the world will come to a drastic end!"

Another Twitter user coined an interesting term and wrote, "soooo Karan @karanjohar's new film #Takht is not under Dharma Productions rather Nepotismismyname Productions."

But Karan praised her beauty instead. "Ma’m...your clever coinage is original and has a dash of humour but nothing can match your beautiful DP image! Hand on chin and looking at an undisclosed location...." His tweet read.

This is the first time that Ranveer and Kareena will be seen in a movie together. Although the buzz is that they will play siblings in the venture whereas the Alia Bhatt will be paired opposite Ranveer.

Incidentally, both Ranveer and Alia will be seen together in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'.

With such an incredible and interesting casting, 'Takht' will certainly be big on the buzzword. The film will be directed by Karan Johar and the screenplay is by Sumit Roy. H

Karan JoharTakhtTaimur Ali KhannepotismKareena Kapoor

Must Watch

