Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi dance and drive in this adorable video—Watch

The kids were born through surrogacy last year

Karan Johar&#039;s twins Yash and Roohi dance and drive in this adorable video—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi are growing up to be cuter each day. The little munchkins turned a year old in February this year and Karan regularly shares heart-warming pictures and videos of the two on Instagram. K Jo's latest post about Yash and Roohi's dancing skills is breaking the internet. The siblings look super cute sitting in a play car and showing their dancing skills when their daddy asks!

Check out the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Johar has captioned the video as, “Please see the dancing the driving skills! #mylovestory #roohiandyash”

The kids were born through surrogacy last year and were kept in a hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit after because they were born prematurely. They were taken home at the end of March. Images of Karan taking his twin kids home for the first time had surfaced online and fans had showered him with congratulatory messages on social media.

Yash (son) has been named after Karan’s late father, while Roohi (daughter) is an anagram of Hiroo ( KJo’s mother’s name).

The two kids are often seen enjoying a play date with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan.

Yash, Roohi and Taimur are internet's favourite star kids and their pics and videos are too cute for words!

