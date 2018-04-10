VJ Anusha Dandekar takes up Jolly Bum challenge, shares dance video—Watch

New Delhi: The latest fad on social media right now is the Jolly Bum challenge. Several celebrities have danced to the 'Jolly Bum Shake' song and shared their videos on social media platforms. Karan Kundrra's girlfriend and popular VJ Anusha Dandekar recently shared her dance video on Instagram.

Anusha took to the photo-sharing site and wrote: “Da de da dum dadum dadum. Have you uploaded your #JollyBums shake yet? Go on, it’s fun & groovy!”

Not just Anusha but former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and popular television face Kishwer Merchantt too grooved to the Jolly Bum shake song. Social media is a great platform to start any new fad. A few days back, we saw how alien dance on Dame Tu Co Sita track had caught almost celeb's attention.

From B-Towners Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam to Mallika Dua, Divyanka Tripathi—almost everyone did the alien dance and posted hilarious videos on Instagram, leaving their fans in splits.

Meanwhile, coming back to Anusha, the popular VJ is currently dating TV's heartthrob Karan Kundrra. The duo has a huge fan following who love to see them together on small screens. They were seen hosting MTV Love School as a couple and also mentored the participants on the show, creating enough buzz. The gorgeous model-actress has featured in several movies such as 'Mumbai Matinee' and 'Viruddh'.