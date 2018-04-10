Kareena, Akshay honoured at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar were felicitated at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

'Padman' actor Akshay Kumar was conferred with the Social influencer at Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis. Akshay has always associated himself with socially relevant films. His films Toilet Ak Prem Katha and Padman inspired many people and he was successful in generating awareness about sensitive issues like open defecation and menstruation.

Congratulations @akshaykumar for winning Social Infuencer award at #Maharashtrianoftheyear pic.twitter.com/FUaW8aTwVG — Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd (@MiLOKMAT) April 10, 2018

Apart from Akshay, iconic actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also felicitated at the event. The actress was honoured with the Power icon award at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards. Kareena looked drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow and pink Masaba Gupta saree.She was styled by Tanya Ghavri and decided to pair her saree with a beautiful earring by Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers. She was joined on stage by veteran actor Jeetendra. The actress was seen in a saree after a long time, she is usually spotted outside the gym in her cool gym wear.

Congratulations Kareena Kapoor Khan for winning Power Icon award at #Maharashtrianoftheyear pic.twitter.com/xZrygDXdF0 — Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd (@MiLOKMAT) April 10, 2018

On the work front, Akshay has Gold, Kesari 2.0 in the pipeline.Kesari is a film based on the Battle of Saragarhi. Akshay will essay Havaldar Ishar Singh, the military commander of 21 Sikh regiments, who on September 12, 1897, fought bravely against Afghani invaders in the war which eventually came to be known as the battle of Saragarhi. The film directed by Anurag Singh has gone on floors and is slated to release on 21 March 2019.

Kareena, on the other hand, will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'Veerey Di Wedding' along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. 'Tripling' actor Sumeet Vyaas has been paired opposite Kareena in the film. The film is slated to release in June 2018.