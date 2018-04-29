Kareena Kapoor feels no one can play Sanjay Dutt better than her brother Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor's most awaited film 'Sanju' became the talk of the town after its teaser was released last week. Ranbir's striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt in the teaser was lauded by the audience. His cousin Kareena Kapoor too joined the list of admirers.

Talking about Ranbir's upcoming film, Kareena told media at an event in the capital city, “Who better than Ranbir Kapoor to replicate the life of Sanjay Dutt. I don’t think there’s anyone better than him.”

Kareena and Ranbir have never done a film together but the audience got to see their fun banter on Karan Johar's talk 'Koffee With Karan'. The cousins are always seen together at family gatherings and Bebo seems to be really fond of her talented brother. Last year, Neetu Kapoor treated her fans with a picture of the two heartthrobs, Ranbir and Taimur from their Christmas gettogether. Needless to say, little Taimur seems to enjoy his uncle's company a lot.

Kareena had also expressed her desire to do a film with Ranbir if the script is right, she said in a statement, "I would like to do a nice brother-sister story with Ranbir (Kapoor) at some point in life. There’s something magical about our pairing. I have never worked with my sister so hopefully, I will work with my brother soon.”

Sanju, also stars Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.It is scheduled to release June 29, 2018. Meanwhile, Kareena will next be seen in Sonam Kapoor-starrer Veere Di Wedding, which is slated to release on June 1, 2018.