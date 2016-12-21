Kareena Kapoor Khan and baby Taimur already have one thing in common!
New Delhi: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan has become the talk of the town already. The duo has been making headlines since quite a while now as their fans are curious to know more about them. So, in order to quench your thirst, here is a fun fact.
Did you guys know Bebo and her bundle of joy have an amazing thing in common already? If no, then let us enlighten you a bit more.
According to an India Today report, Taimur was delivered by the same doctor who earlier delivered his mommy. No, we are not kidding. The report further states that the same person - Dr Rustom P Soonawala - also delivered Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.
Whoa! Now, keeping in mind all the people he delivered, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Taimur is likely to become a future superstar.
Kareena delivered the baby early on Tuesday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Since then, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages directed to them.
