Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan react on the doll inspired by Taimur Ali Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's cute little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is a favourite of many. The 2-year-old is adored by people and paps never miss a chance to capture him on camera. Taimur's fan-following is huge, so much that he has several fan clubs of his own on social media app Instagram.

If the fan-following wasn't enough, a few days ago we got to know about a toy shop in Kerala that has made 'Taimur dolls' and the doll looks exactly like baby Tim!

Reacting to this, Taimur's daddy Saif Ali Khan was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, “ “I am glad people are benefiting from him; the least they can do is send me one.” 

Now, mommy Kareena has reacted about 'Taimur Dolls'. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Kareena said, “Taimur can’t run away from his popularity and neither can his parents. When I saw the doll, I wondered what I was supposed to say. But Saif pointed out that it’s because people love him so much and such things are a blessing for him. There is so much of genuine warmth for our son that it’s bad to stop people from clicking his pictures or making his dolls. But they should understand that he’s just a two-year-old child and needs a normal life. Both Saif and I are struggling to give him that and will continue to do so without telling the paparazzi to back off, no matter how annoying it gets after a point. It’s as tough on him as it is on Saif and me.”

