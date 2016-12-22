Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's baby boy Taimur looks as cute as a button in these FIRST PICS
New Delhi: Finally, the beautiful mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her little bundle of joy on Tuesday morning in Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. The Khan parivaar named the little nawab as Taimur Ali Khan.
The entire Kapoor and Khan clan visited the hospital to meet the dotting mother and the baby boy. Earlier, some fake pictures of Bebo with her kid went viral. But, now we bring to you the first look of adorable mommy Kareena and Taimur with darling daddy Saif!
The first pictures clicked in the hospital are splashed all over the internet. The Twitterati and Instagrammers can't help but break over it! Check out the first pictures of Taimur Ali Khan shared a fan club on Instagram.
A fresh photo of the couple after they reached their home has gone viral. One of the fan clubs shared it on Instagram. Here it is:
They indeed make a happy royal family!
