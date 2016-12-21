Kareena Kapoor Khan, baby Taimur's photo is actually FAKE!

New Delhi: Attention Bollywood lovers, it turns out that the viral photo of diva Kareena Kapoor Khan kissing the forehead of her baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is completely fake. The image was doing the rounds on social media since quite a while now and it was touted to be the first picture of Saifeena's child.

Recently, Bebo's PR confirmed ABP News that the image is fake.

Time and again, the Internet has come up with morphed pics and videos of Saif-Kareena's bundle of joy.

The much-in-love couple on Tuesday morning got blessed with their first child whom they have named Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Kareena delivered her son at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

According to their family, both - mother and son - are doing really well.