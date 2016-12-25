Kareena Kapoor Khan back with her BFFs on Christmas eve!

New Delhi: The new mommy in B-Town Kareena Kapoor Khan is super cool and already up in her game. The diva, who just delivered a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan on December 20 is back with her girl gang and how!

Bebo's best buddy Amrita Arora recently shared a picture on Instagram where we can see the girl-gang enjoying their Christmas eve together. And right in the middle stands Kareena all dressed up in bright red Christmas colour, with her illuminating smile.

Every year Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and their mommy Babita celebrate Christmas with full fervour and have often been spotted visiting the St. Mary Church in Mumbai for attending the Midnight Mass prayers.

Not many know that Kareena and Karisma's mother, yesteryear actress Babita is born to a Sindhi father and British Christian mother.

Check out the picture here which has Bebo, Amrita, Karisma and Malaika with their close friends.