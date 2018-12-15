Kareena Kapoor Khan comes face-to-face with Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput at Isha Ambani's wedding — Here's what happened next

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha tied the knot with beau Anand Piramal in a lavish wedding at her Mumbai residence Antilia in a lavish wedding. The wedding of the year was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Almost all the A-list celebs from the tinsel villa from the Bachchan family, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Sachin Tendulkar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and others made it to the wedding.

Shahid Kapoor too was seen at the wedding along with his wife Mira Rajput, who dazzled in an Anita Dongre outfit. Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with hubby Saif and sister Karisma Kapoor too arrived at the wedding venue at the same time.

As per a report in Spotboye, both the couples entered Antilia almost at the same time and came face to face in the lobby of Ambani's residence. This was when Kareena and Mira exchanged pleasantries and hugged each other in front of everyone.

Shahid and Kareena were in a relationship once and were one of the most adorable couples of B-Town. However, it was during the shooting of 'Jab We Met' when they headed for a splitsvile. However, the two stars decided to let bygones be bygones and worked together for Anurag Kashyap's 'Udta Punjab'. In fact, Shahid also worked with Saif in Vishal Bharadwaj’s 'Rangoon'.

Today, both Shahid and Kareena have moved on in their respective lives and are happily settled, both personally as well as professionally.