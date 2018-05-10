Kareena Kapoor Khan dances to Saif's cult song 'Ole Ole' at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception — Do not miss

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's star-studded wedding reception saw several big-wigs of Bollywood - from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, bride's father Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan letting loose at the dance floor.

And Sonam's Veere Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was also present at the ceremony, was no different. In fact, in one such video, that has been shared by DJ Amann Nagpal, the actress is seen dancing like no one is watching her to the beats of her hubby Saif Ali Khan's iconic song from the 90s - 'Ole Ole'.

Watch the video here:

As per a DNA report, while other celebs were busy grooving on the dance floor, Kareena requested the DJ to play Saif's hit number 'Ole Ole'. And as soon as the number started playing, Kareena first raised a glass to Saif and began grooving from the DJ arena itself.

This was probably the first time when Kareena was seen in such a carefree-cheery mood. No wonder, the lady steals million of hearts everytime her photos go viral.

Also seen in the video are Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

Check out some other videos of Kareena from the reception:

On the work front, Kareena will be making her comeback with 'Veere Di Wedding' which is slated to hit theatres on June 1.