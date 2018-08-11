हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles in gold on a magazine cover-See inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht'

Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles in gold on a magazine cover-See inside
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The Begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan has proved time and again that she is the ultimate glam queen of the film industry. The epitome of beauty Kareena has recently graced the cover of Peacock Magazine in an all gold ensemble and saying that she looks drop dead gorgeous on the cover would be an understatement!

Kareena's manager Poonam Damania took to her Instagram to unveil the breathtaking cover. She wrote, "KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN The timeless couture bride graces the August'18 cover for @thepeacockmagazine @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock 
Stylist - @mohitrai
MUA - Anu Kaushik
Hair - Amit Thakur."

Well, we must say actresses may come and go but Kareena Kapoor Khan would remain the most glamorous actress in Bollywood.

Kareena has been in the news of late because of her upcoming films. Recently, Karan Johar announced his magnum opus featuring the lady, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film would be titled 'Takht'.

If reports are anything to go by, the ravishing queen would also be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in the sequel to Life in A Metro.

A source told DNA, “Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly feature in one of the stories and Arjun Kapoor will also be a part of one of the other plots. Their tracks are not connected is what we hear.”

The film will most likely be produced under Anurag Basu's banner. The report also says that music director Pritam might be on board for the sequel as well.

'Life in a Metro' released in the year 2007 and won critical acclaim. The film starred Dharmendra, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan, Sharman Joshi, Shilpa Shetty, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kangana Ranaut to name a few.

Arjun Kapoor too has some interesting projects lined up in the future. The actor will be seen along with Parineeti Chopra in 'Namastey England'. He will also star in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Paanipat'.

Kareena Kapoor KhanTakhtpeacock magazinewedding coutureTaimur Ali Khan

