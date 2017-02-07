Kareena Kapoor Khan FINALLY talks about baby Taimur Ali Khan's name controversy!

New Delhi: The begum of chhote Nawab, Kareena Kapoor Khan put an end to her maternity break and took to the ramp for designer Anita Dongre at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. Bebo not only looked radiating in her white and gold long gown but also set an example for all the women out there.

Not long ago, when Kareena gave birth to her bundle of joy, Taimur Ali Khan, there was a frenzy which occurred due to the name of the baby boy. While some took to social media for expressing their reservations over the name as they linked it to a former Mongol conqueror.

However, the actress has now finally broken her silence over the whole name controversy. According to Times Of India, when the actress was asked about it by a leading daily, she said that it was shocking for her and she found it quite 'bizarre'.

The report further adds the actress as saying that she had no idea why people took her son’s name so personally, and also went on to say that it had 'no resemblance to any person living or dead'.

Earlier, Saif too had cleared the air about naming their son Taimur, which in Arabic means iron. Similarly, Kareena too revealed that couple fell in love with the meaning of the name and that probably explains why they chose it.

The report further quotes her as thanking her family, friends and supporters for being there always.