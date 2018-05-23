Kareena Kapoor Khan finds Virat Kohli 'hot'!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for speaking her mind and rightly so! The diva will next be seen in 'Veere Di Wedding' which hits the screen on June 1, 2018. The actress has been on a promotional spree and during her shoot of Cricket Final Party Toh Bantii Hai show, Bebo talked about various things reportedly.

According to DNA, the 'Veere' actress was asked who is the fittest cricketer according to her. And guess what? She named none other than Virat Kohli.

DNA quoted the actress as saying, “I like Virat as he’s really fit and I find him hot.”

The actress then went on to add that Virat is already taken and that she loves Saif Ali Khan more. Kareena also revealed that she finds cricketer Kane Williamson hot as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, 'Veere Di Wedding' is jointly produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. This is going to be Sonam's first film after marriage and Kareena's comeback venture post her maternity break.