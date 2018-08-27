Kareena Kapoor Khan gets nostalgic as RK Studio goes up for sale

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on Sunday announced that the famous RK Studios situated in Mumbai's Chembur area is now up for sale. The decision has been taken by the Kapoor brothers unanimously. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan, the granddaughter of Raj Kapoor has reacted to the news.

Kareena, who has fond memories with the place, told IANS: “I don’t know how far what is actually happening. In fact, I have been quite under the weather and I haven’t even met my father in the last four or five days… But of course, we have all grown up walking around in those corridors.”

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor was quoted by Mirror as saying, "For a while, we did juggle with the idea of renovating the place with state-of-the-art technology. However, in reality, it isn’t always possible for a phoenix to rise from the ashes. We Kapoors are very emotional lot but then…”

The actor added that “The investment in rebuilding the studio would just not have yielded sufficient revenue to keep it going. Believe me, we had to take the larger picture into account and take a level-headed decision. Even before the fire, for years R. K. Studio had become a huge white elephant, toting up losses. The few bookings we would get from films, TV serials and ad shoots would expect free parking space, air-conditioning and discounts.”

Upon being asked if there are any mixed feelings about the studio, the actor told Mirror, " Not really,”

He added, “We had to place a stone on our hearts. Chhati pe patthar rakkhar, soch samajh kar decision liya hai.”

Months ago, a major fire broke out at the RK studio, where a television show was being shot. Built by Raj Kapoor nearly 70 years ago, many iconic films have been shot at the property.