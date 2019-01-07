हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan inspires this television actress

In the show, Jasmin plays Happy -- a young, bubbly woman whose only motive is to spread happiness around her. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan inspires this television actress

Mumbai: Actress Jasmin Bhasin says that she took inspiration from actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for her role in the upcoming show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji".

"While preparing for the role, I took inspiration from Kareena Kapoor as Geet in `Jab We Met`. She was also bubbly and chirpy all the time in the film. 

"I used to watch the movie differently, but now I am learning her nuances which is helping me for my character," Jasmin said in a statement.

Jasmin is known for her work in shows like "Tashan-E-Ishq" and "Dil Se Dil Tak".

Kareena KapoorJasmin BhasinDil Toh Happy Hai Ji

