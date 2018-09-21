हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all smiles as she celebrates her Birthday eve with family—Inside pics

The actress ringed in her birthday eve at her residence in Mumbai 

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all smiles as she celebrates her Birthday eve with family—Inside pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan turns a year older today and the actress ringed in her birthday eve at her residence in Mumbai in the cutest way possible! Bebo's family members including her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor, father Randhir Kapoor and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan were a part of the celebrations. Soha's husband, Kunal Khemmu was also seen among others. The family members wore birthday caps and Bebo's residence was decorated with colourful balloons. Saif turned host of the party but we surely miss the adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan in the pics!

Check out the inside pics here:

 

 

The actress left us all awestruck as she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week last month for designer Monisha Jaising. Dressed in a holographic gown with minimalist make-up, Bebo was simply a delight to look at! She has walked the ramp time and again and each time she is up there, we are reminded that there can never be anyone like her.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Karan Johar's ambitious project 'Takht'. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Here's wishing the beautiful actress a very happy birthday!

