हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is amazing, want to imbibe her professionalism: Sara Ali Khan

Upcoming Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who had a 'Cinderella moment' at the trailer launch of her debut film 'Kedarnath', had the nicest things to say about her step-mother Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is amazing, want to imbibe her professionalism: Sara Ali Khan
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Upcoming Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who had a 'Cinderella moment' at the trailer launch of her debut film 'Kedarnath', had the nicest things to say about her step-mother Kareena Kapoor Khan.

During the much-awaited trailer launch of the film, Sara was asked what she has learnt from Kareena Kapoor.  To this, Sara Ali Khan had an interesting reply. She said, “Kareena Kapoor Khan is amazing in the way she works and is extremely professional. If there is anything, I would like to learn from her is the professionalism. I would like to imbibe her professionalism in me.”

Kedarnath trailer got a humungous response from the audience as the film seems to be high on content and the actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara support the film with their power-packed performances.

Kedarnath is a passionate love story. It is a fictional tale of love blossoming between two individuals in the backdrop of destructive floods. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Sara and is slated to release on December 7.

Sara has another film scheduled for release in December. She was roped in by Karan Johar for Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' which also stars Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer plays a police officer on screen for the first time, and it will be interesting to see him as Sangarm Bhalerao. The film stills and the poster drop ample hints about the film being an out-and-out masala entertainer.

Simmba marks Ranveer's first with Rohit Shetty and the filmmaker's first with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

'Simmba' is slated for a December 28 release and will be Ranveer's first film post his wedding with Deepika Padukone.
 

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanKareena Kapoor KhanKedarnath trailerSushant Singh Rajput

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close