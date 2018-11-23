Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor make a splash in Mehboob studio — In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's fashionable sibling - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were on Fridays spotted at Mumbai's Mehboob studio as they had come for their respective projects. While Karisma was dressed in all black casuals, Kareena was seen decked up in a boyfriend checkered shirt and golden pencil skirt with a side slit. They grey pop on her nails accentuated the style.

Take a look at their photos here:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Kareena, who is marking her debut as a radio show presenter, recently said during a candid chat that people advised her against getting married as it would end her career. "I have always been someone who wanted to follow her heart. When I was getting married people told me that don't get married because your career will end after that. No producer will take you in his films and you will not get any work," she said.

"But after marriage, I have been working so much that sometimes, I say I don't want to work too much." The 38-year-old actress said she has been a person who has done things that she has wanted to do. "I wouldn't listen to what people had to say. I am doing more work than earlier, I would like to continue and I hope that I will always follow my heart and that's what I wanted to do," she added.

Karisma, on the other hand, reportedly wants to focus on raising her children - Samaira and Kiaan, that she has from her first marriage with Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapur.