Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor step out in style, set new style goals

Bollywood favourite star sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were spotted making a splash at the airport. The Kapoor sisters, who usually twin their outfits, were this time a little different.

While Kareena wore a faded yellow-coloured Anarkali Kurta with straight pants and traditional mojiris, Karisma was seen in high-waist culottes and black and pink sweatshirts. Both of them were seen sporting tinted glasses.

We also spotted Kareena wearing a stylish golden wristwatch.

Check out their photos here:

Both Kareena and Karisma headed to Delhi today for their respective projects. Later in the day, Karisma took to her Instagram account to share a photo with her little sister as they relax together on a comfortable couch. "When ur sister and you are working in the same city on the same day! #gangstagirls #delhi," she captioned the photo.

Kareena is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding' with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 1 and will be her comeback film post the birth of her son Taimur Ali Khan.

Bebo was last seen in 2016 in 'Udta Punjab'.