Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor working together for a brand
Though they might not have featured in a movie together, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have finally found something to work together in.
New Delhi: Though they might not have featured in a movie together, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have finally found something to work together in.
The Kapoor sisters were spotted shooting for a brand together.
Karisma posted the pictures from the shoot and captioned it, "Awesome day shooting with the sis #somethingspecial #comingsoon #brandshoot."
The duo can be seen wearing similar outfit in different colours.
The actress also shared a Boomerang video in which both the sisters are seen hugging each other.
She captioned the video, "Fun day at work #sistersforever #loveyou."
On the work front, Kareena is back to work after her pregnancy break and is preparing for her next film, ' Veere Di Wedding'.
The film stars also Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.