Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor working together for a brand

Though they might not have featured in a movie together, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have finally found something to work together in.

ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 13:08
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor working together for a brand
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Though they might not have featured in a movie together, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have finally found something to work together in.

The Kapoor sisters were spotted shooting for a brand together.

Karisma posted the pictures from the shoot and captioned it, "Awesome day shooting with the sis #somethingspecial #comingsoon #brandshoot."

The duo can be seen wearing similar outfit in different colours.

The actress also shared a Boomerang video in which both the sisters are seen hugging each other.

She captioned the video, "Fun day at work #sistersforever #loveyou."

On the work front, Kareena is back to work after her pregnancy break and is preparing for her next film, ' Veere Di Wedding'.

The film stars also Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

