Kareena Kapoor Khan loves black and these gym pics are solid proof!

Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi: The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan has lost oodles of weight and all that post-pregnancy fat. Her transformation over these past few months has been jaw-dropping and can inspire a lot many working mums. She is often spotted alone or along with her BFF Amrita Arora sweating it out in the gym.

Kareena's gym wear is another trend, fans keep a close eye on. Recently, she was spotted outside the gym and this time she chose to go all black! Bebo looked simply stunning in a pair of black leggings, black Adidas Originals T-Shirt and oh those huge black shades. 

Check out the pictures: 

With her hair all tied up in a high bun, Bebo surely is setting some major goals. But yes, we seldom find her without carrying a water bottle along while exercising hard. Drinking a lot of water is essential to keep the body going sans any toxins. 

On the professional front, Bebo's latest outing 'Veere Di Wedding' starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles has hit a jackpot at the Box Office. The film released on June 1, 2018, and opened to mixed response from the critics. 

The audience has loved it and hailed the performances of the lead actors. Kareena is yet to announce her next project officially although there is a strong buzz over many projects which might have her play the lead. 

